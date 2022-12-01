Congress cries foul, complains of faulty EVMs, biased TV coverage

The Congress's Gujarat in-charge, Alok Sharma said that the EVMs malfunctioned in places such as Jamnagar and Rajkot. He also alleged that the officials took over an hour to replace them, according to reports .

Ahmedabad, Dec 01: While the polling for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly polls is underway, the Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that around 50 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) malfunctioned and were not replaced in time. The party also complained that TV channels, reporting on the polling, were giving a biased coverage.

Congress has complained to the Election Commission that in Gujarat besides TV channels giving biased coverage, around EVMs were faulty and not replaced in time.

The Congress leader also alleged that the TV channels gave biased coverage to BJP leaders.

He said, "Many TV channels reporting on the polling have been giving a biased coverage to BJP leaders...as if campaigning for the BJP...[to influence]...the voters. This is a clear violation of the [election] Model Code of Conduct."

Alok Sharma urged the election commission to immediately stop it so that free and fair elections can be held. However, the election commission and the BJP have not yet responded to his comments.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Gopal Italia alleged that voting was deliberately slowed in the Katargam assembly constituency of Gujarat and blamed the election commission for it.

The AAP leader from Gujarat took to Twitter and wrote, "Voting is being done deliberately slow in Katargam AC... On an average, 3.5% voting has been done in the entire state, but only 1.41% has been done in Katargam."

Gopal Italia also attacked the election commission and questioned its autonomy. He said, "If you (ECI) have to work only under the pressure of BJP goons, then why do you get elections done?"

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections taking place today. The voting is to be held in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

In the first phase, 788 candidates are in the fray. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters will cast their votes by 5 pm today.