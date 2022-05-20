. .

Kishor wrote, "I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! [sic]"

Last month, he had several rounds of meeting with Congress high command and was on the verge of joining the party, but the deal did not materalise due to multiple reasons. The 45-year-old wanted a free hand to bring big bang changes and not incremental ones, as the Congress was keen on. Also, the some section of the party was not happy with him for associating with multiple parties.

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms, [sic]" he tweeted after the failed talks.