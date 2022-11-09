Congress can never give stable govt to Himachal; it is guarantee of instability, corruption, scam: PM Modi

Noting that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. It is the reports of internal feuds of the Congress which come out from there, he added.

There is so much anger against the Congress that people have not elected it to power in many states for decades after defeating it, Modi said, citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, he said, referring to the party's win in several states where it was in power.

The BJP only says what it can do and then works with its full strength to implement with its promises, he said.

Other political parties are still rooted in family rule and vote bank politics, he said.