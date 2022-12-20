Congress' Ajay Rai remains unapologetic for his sexist remark on Smriti Irani

His derogatory comment against Irani has not only shocked the nation but also exposed the small-mindedness of the Grand Old party. What is more interesting here is that the the Congress party, under Priyanka Gandhi's flagship had launched a campaign 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am girl and can fight) slogan.

The statement did not go down well among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who launched a scathing attack on Rai and the Congress party.

However, Rai, despite facing backlash, remained unapologetic on his sexist remark. Defending his statement Rai stated, "That is our colloquial language as this is the way people speak in the region and there is nothing unparliamentary about it." Rai asserted that he had no intention of insulting anyone, will stand by his statement, and won't apologise.

How has Irani reacted?

On Twitter, Irani accused the Congress of misogyny and targeted Rahul Gandhi, whom she had defeated in Amethi in the last parliamentary election. Gandhi is now the MP from Wayanad in Kerala. "You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter," the Union Minister for Women and Child Development said. She also taunted the former Congress president for losing in home turf Amethi and seeking election from another seat.

Earlier on Monday, UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey, while reacting to Rai's comments, said, "The language used by the Congress has always been anti-women. It shows the culture and mindset of the Congress. And a party, which has given a woman prime minister to the nation, and which was headed by a woman president for a long time, such statements from its leader, is definitely shameful."

Dubey said prominent Congress leaders had been winning Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli, but these districts "lagged behind in almost every parameter."

"After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came at the Centre, and the Yogi Adityanath-led government came in Uttar Pradesh, development is taking place in these districts. The people of Amethi had already rejected Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election," Dubey said in Lucknow.

While women in general are faced with discrimination across the world, sexism in politics is a mere reflection of it . If we look at the narrative of sexism in politics, it has been in existence for a long time in India.

NCW summons congress leader

The National Commission for Women summoned Congress leader Ajay Rai over his "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remark against Union minister Smriti Irani. "The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani," the NCW said.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements. "The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 PM," the NCW said in a statement.