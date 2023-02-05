Cong to step up attack on govt over Adani issue, to hold nationwide protest on Monday

The workers of NSUI-Youth Congress will protest outside the banks located at Parliament police station and the MPs will participate in protests near the Gandhi statue inside Parliament, ANI reported.

New Delhi, Feb 05: In a bid to intensify the attack on the BJP government, the Congress will hold a nationwide protest in front of SBI and LIC offices over Adani row on Monday.

Ramesh said that amid the allegations against the Adani Group, the Modi government has maintained a "loud silence which smacks of collusion".

"Government at the Centre is using common people's money to support their closest friends. Congress party has decided to have nationwide agitation across districts of the country in front of LIC and SBI offices on Monday," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Congress will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and "your government cannot hide from saying 'HAHK' (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)", PTI reported.

What action has been taken, if ever, to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group and is there any hope of a fair and impartial investigation in the matter under the prime minister, he said in a statement and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" over the issue.

He alleged Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani, was named in the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers as someone "who operates offshore entities in the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands".

"What does the fact that a business entity you are well acquainted with faces serious allegations tell us about the quality and sincerity of your investigations?" the Congress General Secretary said. "How is it possible that one of India's largest business groups, one that has been allowed to build monopolies in airports and seaports, could have escaped serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations?" Ramesh said.

Other business groups have been harassed and raided for much less, he alleged. "Was the Adani Group essential to a dispensation that has profited from 'anti-corruption' rhetoric all of these years," Ramesh said.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation against the Gautam Adani-led group which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

