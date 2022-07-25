While there have been news reports hinting at ongoing preparations for holding the Assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir UT, local political leaders are still uncertain about the future course of action after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A, followed by delimitation of constituencies.

Regional political parties in the Valley emphasize that there should be first an internal dialogue between the Kashmiri leadership and Delhi, then only followed by external dialogue.

However, local political leaders are of the opinion that restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir could give respite to the people of the region before Assembly elections are held.

In a recent visit to the region, I met some Kashmiri Muslim leaders. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC Moderate Faction) in an exclusive interview told me, "National consensus should be formed on Kashmir as not much has been achieved beyond distancing Kashmir from Delhi rather coming closer to each other."

He emphasized that there should be first an internal dialogue between the Kashmiri leadership and Delhi, then only followed by external dialogue. As far as Pakistan's involvement in Kashmir is concerned, he said "Pakistan is no factor. Because its stooges have existed since 1947. The leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani of Jamaat-e-Islami always infused radicalism among youth. But, in such a precarious situation our APHC (Moderate) opted for middle-path. The recent targeted killings in Kashmir is the handiwork of radicalized youth who remained unnoticed."

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, the CPM leader, who is also the convenor and spokesperson of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), asked, "If Local Bodies, Panchayat elections could be conducted, then why not assembly elections? Elections would be more credible if statehood is to be restored as promised in the parliament. But after delimitation of constituencies, there is no excuse left to delay elections any longer."

On July 19, 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, informed the Lok Sabha that the revision of electoral rolls has to be finished first before elections are declared in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said, "The government constituted a Delimitation Commission, which notified Orders on March 14, 2022, and May 5, 2022, on the delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. Thereafter, the Election Commission has initiated the revision of electoral rolls."

Tarigami alleged, "Despite the assurance in the all political parties' meeting to narrow down the distance between Delhi and Srinagar, and to bring hearts closer nothing much has happened. Instead, the policy of widening the distance between Center and state gave the opportunity to extremists to escalate violence. Pak might be continuing to support extremists because they need a diversion from their home-grown volatility situation."

While supporting Tarigami's arguments, Mirwaiz also mentioned that mistrust between Delhi and Kashmir has not narrowed down, as a result, no voice is vocal in favour of India. In the present scenario mindset of youth is infused with Hindutva versus Islam narrative.

Since 2019, Mirwaiz has been kept under house arrest and debarred from addressing the Friday prayers from his Jamia Masjid religious pedestal. He said "my absence from Friday payers has added more insecurity among common people than giving them relief. My sermons on Fridays from a religious platform would have certainly influenced the youth, particularly those victims of drugs, and informed them about the aftermath of violence according to Islamic teachings."

Another worrying situation in Kashmir is the inflow of drugs from across the border, of course with the connivance of the locals, Mirwaiz warned. The addiction among youth has increased as they are already in the grip of depression and fall easy prey to it.

The main regional party National Conference has pulled up its socks to participate in the maiden elections of Jammu and Kashmir UT under the umbrella of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in which Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other small political parties are also there. The political agenda of PAGD in the elections is the restoration of special status legally and constitutionally to Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, the PAGD unitedly won the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats out of 280, whereas BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats.

Describing the emerging political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesperson of National Conference claimed that whenever elections would be held, PAGD would get overwhelming support even in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley of Jammu region. He made it empathetically clear that former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti would not contest elections to keep the vested interest at bay and only to focus on the larger political goal. He alleged that in the Jammu region, neighboring states captured the businesses, post-Aug 5, 2019. Tanvir also claimed that BJP's tally might reduce in the Jammu region, because of Aam Admi Party, Congress, and disgruntled leaders dividing Hindu voters.

"The governor's rule is no substitute for a democratically elected government. The longevity of the governor's rule has not provided relief to the people, rather alienation has increased. Since 1990, there has been an increase in violence due to lack of communication between civil administration and political leaders or the public," Tanvir said.

Tanvir Sadiq also disclosed that the battle of the narrative is launched. "If PAGD comes to power, a resolution of restoration of special status to state democratically and continually will be passed and presented before the Supreme Court of India as that will further strengthen our case."

(R C Ganjoo is a senior journalist and columnist having more than 30 years experience of covering issues concerning national security, particularly Kashmir. He has worked with several prominent media groups and his articles have been published in many national and international publications.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.