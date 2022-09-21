Lost a gem: Condolences pour in for Raju Srivastava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condolences on the demise of Raju Srivastava saying he will continue to live in hearts of countless people through his rich work.

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he'll continue to live in hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condolences on the demise of the comedian, saying it is a "great loss" to the art world.

"Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji.An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians.My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed sorrow over the demise of the comedian and said that he left a "different mark" in the world of comedy.

"I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava ji. Raju Srivastava ji left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet," Nadda said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to pay his condolences. "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," Singh tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Srivastava's family and said, "Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, pray that his soul rests in peace."