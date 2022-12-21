Concerning, but chance of rise in cases in India unlikely: Experts on China's Covid surge

"The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," tweeted Adar Poonawala, whose company manufactured Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

New Delhi, Dec 21: The surge in COVID-19 cases in China is concerning, but there is no need to panic in India considering the country's excellent vaccination coverage, said Adar Poonawala, CEO Serum Institute of India (SII). It comes at a time when the world starts rising concerns over the virus again.

Although Covid-19 threat remains, the chances of rise in Covid-19 cases is unlikely due to herd immunity, say experts.

Reports are claiming about the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases where the hospital is overwhelmed in China with experts predicting millions of deaths in the months to come. People are struggling to get essential medicine as hospitals witnesses long queues.

Amid rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, experts say that chances of rise in Covid-19 cases in India is unlikely. "The chances of cases rising are low as India has good herd immunity. However, the threat will remain to the broad population as the virus is likely to mutate as it spreads in China. As the virus spreads to more people in China, it is likely to mutate further. And therefore, we must keep a vigil with respect to rising cases, hospitalisation and mutations of the virus," a daily quoted Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, who retired as head of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as saying.

However, he points out that as the virus mutates it may have the potential to infect those who have been previously infected with the Omicron strain of COVID-19. "And therefore keeping a vigil is important. Although the risk is not very high, we should keep a vigil on the numbers," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

"COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Union Health Minister after the meeting.

The spike in cases in the neighbouring country started after China eased its stringent 'Zero Covid' policy.