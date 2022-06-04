Sunita Shukla, a former Deputy Mayor of Vadodara in Gujarat, on Friday took strong objection to the announcement by Kshama Bindu, 24, that she will get "married" at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara on June 11.

Shukla described the matter as "completely anti-Hindu" and "perverted". She said such marriages are against the Indian culture and Hinduism. ''This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail,'' she further said.

The announcement comes after 24-year-old Kshama Bindu is all set to marry herself on June 11 at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara, in an act of 'sologamy' inspired by Canadian web series 'Anne with an E'.

Bindu said her idea of self-marriage is a commitment to herself as every woman wants to be a bride but not a wife. Her sologamy will also not involve any legal process.

"I think women marrying themselves might seem incredibly threatening because it looks like we are saying men are irrelevant, but we are actually just saying that we matter," Bindu said.