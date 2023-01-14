Compensate for overstay in prison: HC

One of the two convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, was acquitted on appeal while another was held back. HC asks govt to compensate the victim for the lapse.

New Delhi, Jan 14: In a remarkable judgment, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that the petitioner is entitled for compensation for illegal imprisonment. Illegal detention is quite a norm in India, similarly, there are cases of illegal imprisonment where the victims are kept in prison even when their 'term' is over. However, there is a law that protects such victims from the excesses and offers them justice.

In a case heard by the High Court, convicts Chokkar and Mayilraj were sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder in 2012. However, Mayilraj was acquitted in 2017 after he filed an appeal while Chokkar stayed in the jail as he had not appealed for acquittal. When Chokkar too filed an acquittal plea later, the Bench realised that though both were convicted in the same case, Chokkar had to stay behind the bars only because he had not appealed.