Compare Congress's 60 year-rule to our 5-year rule: Thakur in Himachal

The Union Minister highlighted the key points of BJP's manifesto and said that the government will ensure 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, cycles for school-going students and scooty for college-going students, Rs 51,000 to poor women during their marriage, 3 free gas cylinders in a year for poor women, if BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, according to a report in ANI.

The election in the hill state for 68 assembly seats will be held on November 12, and counting will be held on December 8.

Taking on the poll promises made by the Congress in the past, he said, "Congress had promised government job to one person from every household in the year 2003. Did they give it? Once again in 2012, Congress got new forms printed and said, 'Unemployment allowance will be Did they provide it?"

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed the BJP government and said that the saffron party could not be able to present the report card due to which it is bringing "big leaders" including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pilot, who was campaigning for Congress in the Himachal Assembly polls, said that the voters are "inclined towards the party" while also claiming that the ruling party (BJP) has "not done any work" in the last five years.

"The voters are inclined towards Congress in the elections. BJP has not done any work in five years. BJP is not able to give the report card in front of the public. This is the reason why BJP has thrown all big leaders including PM for the campaign," he said.

The Prime Minister campaigned in Himachal on November 5 for the BJP urging the people to vote for the party to bring it back to power.