Community rights of forest dwellers to continue till their complete rehabilitation

The Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday aiming at amending the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, to incorporate more species protected under the law. Lauding the Narendra Modi-led government for amending the Act, the Minister said that such amendments show that the government not only wants to include every single person in the race for development but also cares about their interests.

Slamming the Opposition leaders for opposing the move of the government, Yadav said, "I was surprised that when we talked about giving more rights to State governments under Wildlife Act, prominent leaders like Congress' Jairam Ramesh started opposing it."

The Minister cited the example of the Centre's Jan Dhan Yojana when Congress party questioned the scheme of the government. "Ever since Modiji became the Prime Minister, welfare schemes for the poor have been taken forward. When Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened, Congress questioned what purpose it would serve. Today, it's clear that with Jan Dhan's accounts, he brought economic inclusion among the poor," he explained.

He also urged the Opposition to hold talks on poor assistance initiatives during the Parliament's Winter Session. "During Parliament proceedings, friends in Opposition often cause interruptions. There should be discussions on the poor's welfare schemes. If discussion is done on work done for the poor's welfare in the last 8 years. I feel the government has continuously brought forth issues via discussions," he added.

The Bill intends to carry out India's commitments under the Convention on International Trading in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which requires countries to regulate the trade of all listed species through licences. It will allow the transfer or transport of a captive elephant for religious and other purposes by a person with a valid ownership certificate, when it is passed.

Yadav further stated that the Bill was introduced because CITES requires an autonomous framework for wildlife preservation.