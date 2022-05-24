Committed to making US-India partnership among closest on Earth: Joe Biden

Tokyo, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on Tuesday held bilateral talks on the sidelines of Quad summit.

At bilateral talks with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden said, "There is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth."

"I'm pleased that we've reached agreement for US Development Finance Corporation to continue this important work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives. I'm glad we're renewing the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program," said Biden.

"We also discussed ongoing effects of Russia's brutal & non-justified invasion of Ukraine & effect it has on the entire global world order. The US-India is going to continue to consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects," he added.

"We took part together in a positive and useful Quad Summit today. India & US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust. Our common interests and values have strengthened this bond of trust between our two countries.

"We share similar views on Indo-Pacific, at the bilateral level as well as with like-minded countries to work to protect our common concerns. Our discussions today will give speed to this positive momentum," PM Modi said.

"Our people-to-people ties & strong economic cooperation make India-US partnership unique. Our trade & investment relations are also steadily on the rise but they're below our potential," the prime minister added.

"I'm confident that with the conclusion of the US Investment Incentive Agreement we will see concrete progress in investment between our two countries," PM Modi said.