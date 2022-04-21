. .

Buy Ticket Online

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest musical extravaganza for IIFA Rocks at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ . The price range begins from 55 AED. People can now get an opportunity to buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office (TBC) or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).



The grandiose global IIFA AWARDS will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.