Coimbatore blast: Jamesha Mubeen’s alibis and fake names under scanner

The roles of multiple outfits have cropped up, but sources tell OneIndia that the module that was plotting this attack was Islamic State inspired. The source also pointed out that investigations also show that the accused persons had carried out a reconnaissance of several temples and were planning a series of attacks to terrify and target Hindus.

The agencies have in recent years unearthed multiple such plots where Hindus and temples have been under the scanner. The Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and the ban on the Popular Front of India are some of the reasons that have been cited by these Islamic radicals to carry out such attacks. In addition to terror strikes, these radical groups have also orchestrated protests, riots just to name a few.

While the motive is becoming increasingly clear in the Coimbatore incident, the agencies are also looking into the larger conspiracy and the financial transactions of the accused persons. Tracing financial transactions is important for the case to understand if any funding has come in from abroad. Even if the funding is internal, it would be important so that even the internal enemy is tracked, the source cited above also added.

Further it has also come to light that Mubeen had used fake names to procure the materials that he was planning on using for the attacks. He had used names such as Abdul Rehman to procure the material. He had also made a call to another suspect Afsar Khan and said that he was suffering from chest pain. All these were alibis, the investigation has found. Further he had also used three mobile phones while procuring the material.

Mubeen was highly radicalised, an official said. Prima facie it appears that he was self-radicalised although his links with the mastermind of the Colombo bombings have cropped up in the past. He had been interrogated by the NIA in 2019, it has been learnt.

The probe has also learnt that he was well on his way to hit the target, but may have detonated in advance as he had seen the police.

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially commenced the probe into a cylinder explosion in car in which Mubeen was killed in front of a temple in the city on October 23.