New Delhi, Jun 21: An Ethiopian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 29 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
Cocaine worth Rs 29 crore seized at Delhi airport
The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa on Saturday.
During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag, it said.
The cocaine, valuing ₹ 29.32 crore in the international market, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.
More COCAINE News arrow_forward
Read more...