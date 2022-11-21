Coast Guard DG lays keel for 2 new pollution control vessels at Goa Shipyard

Keel-laying is an important activity in the construction of ships. It symbolises the formal commencement of the erection process of ships on the building berth.

New Delhi, Nov 21: In a further push to the 'Make in India' initiative in defence, Indian Coast Guard's Director General VS Pathania on Monday laid the keel for two Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels (GSL Yard 1267 and 1268) at Goa Shipyard Ltd.

Along with DG, Coast Guard, Goa Shipyard's CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay was also present at the occasion.

The vessels are being indigenously designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Coast Guard said that the vessel will be a new generation Special Role Vessel, equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated equipment and capable of performing multifarious roles of Indian Coast Guard, with prominent being combating marine pollution at extended ranges from the coastline.

The construction of these vessels is a major boost for AatmaNirbhar Bharat and India's Make in India commitment with orders for equipment and systems on indigenous firms including MSMEs.

The first vessel will be delivered to the Indian Coast Guard by February 2025 and the second by August 2025, an official statement by the Indian Coast Guard said on Monday.

The vessels will be equipped with state-of-art technology, advanced and highly sensitive pollution control equipment, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery, the statement quoted the DG as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)