Cloudburst in Amarnath cave: 10 dead, many missing

Pahalgam, July 8: A cloudburst was reported around the lower reaches of Amarnath cave at around 5.30 pm on Friday, killing at least 10.

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive," news agency ANI quoted NDRF DG Atul Karwal in a tweet.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, officials said.

"Many tents were washed away. Forces began the rescue work immediately. We are working in tandem with the Indian Army and other rescue forces. Some people were rescued from being washed away in the river," Vivek Kumar Pandey, ITBP PRO told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the incident and tweeted, "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to

Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

However, Amarnath has been temporarily halted and it is likely to resume from tomorrow. "Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow, ITBP PRO said.

"Cloud burst occurred at lower Amarnath Holy Cave at around 5:30 pm today. Rescue teams rushed. Three langars have washed away due to the heavy flow of water near the holy cave," said Aamir Ali, director disaster management department.

The rescue operations are underway by the NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies and they have recovered two bodies, officials said.Some langars and tents have come under cloudburst and flash floods at the holy cave, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. However, the injured are being airlifted for treatment and the situation is under control, he added.