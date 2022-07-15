Ajmer cleric, who made hate speech, caught; to be produced in court today

New Delhi, July 15: Ajmer Dargah Khadim Gauhar Chishti, who was absconding after raising objectionable slogans against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, will be produced in court on Friday. The cleric in a video was seen allegedly raising slogans at the premises of Ajmer Dargah. He was caught by Ajmer Police.

Gauhar was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday and brought to Ajmer with heavy security from Jaipur airport. He is a relative of two key accused in the Udaipur tailor murder case, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghouse.