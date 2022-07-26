Class 12 girl death case in TN: Police deployed outside hospital as autopsy underway

The deceased, a 17-year-old hailed from Tiruttani and her parents are daily wage labourers. On Monday, parents and relatives of the girl staged protests by blocking roads at Tiruttani demanding action into the matter.

"We suspect there is something that is yet to be revealed. We won't take her body without knowing what exactly happened to her. She isn't someone who can commit suicide. She spoke to our family last night as well," Gayathri, sister of the school girl whose body was found in a hostel, told the news agency.

The case has been registered at the Mappedu police station and has been transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), Tamil Nadu.

According to Madras High Court's ruling, any death inside an educational institution must be investigated by the CB-CID.

On Monday morning the girl had told her friends who were leaving for school that she would come late. However, since she did not return until after the first hour was over, school staff checked her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling, police said.

The school staff then informed the police and the body was sent to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for autopsy. After preliminary investigations, police said no suicide note was retrieved from the hostel.

On July 13, a 17-year old girl student died in Kallakurichi district and demanding justice for her death, the child's relatives and local people held protests and later, the region witnessed violence over the issue. The matter also went to court.