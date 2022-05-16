Claims of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi are misleading says advocate

Earlier a court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex be sealed amidst reports of a 'Shivling' being found there.

The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed today, while nearly 65 per cent of the exercise was completed on Sunday.

Heavy security was deployed as the court appointed committee reached the spot to conduct the survey. Speaking with Aaj Tok/India Today, lawyer, Vishnu Jain said that a Shivling was found inside the well. I will go to civil court to seek its protection, he also said.

. .

The Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Yesterday, the DM had said that the survey work on Monday will begin at 8 am and all the parties have been directed to remain present.

This is completely an archaeological survey work, since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time," Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side in the case, had said on Sunday.