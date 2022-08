New Delhi, Aug 04: Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana today, August 4 recommended the name of Justice U U Lalit as the next CJI.

Following the retirement of Justice Ramana the Supreme Court would have 30 judges as opposed to the sanctioned strength of 34. Justice Lalit is expected to be sworn in on August 27 as the 49th CJI and he would have a tenure of less than three months.