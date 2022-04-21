Civil Services Day: PM Modi confers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration here on Thursday on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Addressing civil servants during the event, Modi said,''We should spell out our vision for 'India at 100', each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years.''

Speaking to ANI, Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said,''Ministry of Civil Aviation flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN has been awarded the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 (under the category Innovation (General) - Central).''

. .

''Till date around 67 destinations have been connected & 419 new air routes have been started. We have the target of reaching 100 airports and 1,000 routes by the year 2024,'' Usha Padhee further said.

Exemplary work done in five identified priority programmes will be given awards, including promoting people's participation in 'Poshan Abhiyan', promoting excellence in sports and wellness through 'Khelo India' scheme, digital payments and good governance in 'PM SVANidhi Yojana', holistic development through 'One District One Product' scheme and seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

The PMO said a total of 16 awards will be given this year.