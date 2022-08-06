Kolkata, Aug 6: A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fired indiscriminately, killing one colleague and seriously injuring another inside their barrack attached to the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday evening, officials said.

The jawan who used his service weapon to shoot at his colleagues was disarmed and arrested, a Kolkata Police officer said. After the firing, the two injured men were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where one of them died.