'Chronology samajhiye’: Jairam Ramesh links PM covid meet to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid concerns, the Congress had pointed to the BJP taking out marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asserted public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics on.
New Delhi, Dec 22: Understand the chronology,'' the Congress said on Thursday as it pointed out that the health minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi over Covid concerns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the virus-related situation just days before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi.
The Congress' jibe came just hours before Prime Minister Modi was set to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon.