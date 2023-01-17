Christian-born Amala Paul denied entry to Hindu temple, Malayalam actress says discrimination still exists

This left her to take the darshan of the Goddess from the road outside the temple. The incident came to light after she complained about the "religious discrimination" in the temple's registry.

"It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn't go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion," India Today quoted Amala Paul as writing in the temple visitor's register.

Nonetheless, the Malayalam actress "felt the spirit even though she didn't see the Goddess".

As the news of Amala Paul being denied entry to the temple spread, the authorities defended their move saying that they were just following the protocol.

The temple trust secretary Prasoon Kumar claimed that like Guruvayoor, only Hindus are allowed to visit Thiruvairanikkulam temple. "I am not saying that people from other religions are not visiting the temple. But no one knows that. But if a celebrity comes, it becomes a controversy. That's why we denied entry to the actor.", he was quoted as saying in a report.

It has to be noted that the 12-day Nadathurappu festival at Thiruvairanikkulam temple was concluded yesterday.

However, Amala Paul has not given an official statement on the controversy. Interestingly, she has posted a picture on her Instagram Story (which appears only for 24 hours) where she is seen standing with two others. The kumkum is visible on her forehead.