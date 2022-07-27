In just the past week, Tamil Nadu lost four students to suicide, indicating a trend of repeated incidents involving young students resorting to extreme measures.

Chennai, July 27: Being a teenager is a difficult task and given the added pressures of academics, society and self, these young adults are often depressed and sometimes, even tempted to take extreme measures like suicide.

In Tiruvallur District, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was found hanging on the premises of her school hostel on July 25 and police quickly transferred the case to CB-CID while relatives and villagers of the deceased girl staged a protest, batting for justice.

On the same day, in another incident at Vikravandi in Villupuram District a first-year girl student of B Pharm fell to the ground from the first floor of her college. It is suspected to be an attempt aimed at suicide, police said.

The incidents come against the backdrop of violence witnessed on July 17 in Kallakurichi district in the state following the death of a girl student.

The 17-year-old girl was studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from district headquarters Kallakurichi. She was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

The teen, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

The recent incidents of suicide has put spotlight on mental health issues of the students post-pandemic.

Director of the state-run Institue of Mental Health, Dr P Poornachandrika, pointing to recent incidents involving suicides, said that such copycat behaviour should be halted by following guidelines.

All stakeholders, including schools, colleges or parents, should have a watchful eye over suicidal tendencies and take timely steps to prevent it, she told PTI.

They should interact with students and inform them that help is available to address any problems they may face. Resorting to extreme measures is not an option at all.

. .

Parents opine that many schools still continue the practice of corporal punishment or exert 'unacceptable pressure' on students only to produce 'excellent results'.

A teacher of a reputed city school said both the teaching and student community are 'today facing a pathetic situation'.

For the past 2 years, students were confined to their homes due to the pandemic. They were promoted to higher classes with bare minimum effort on their side.

They had a reduced syllabus.

"Most of the students spent this time in leisure. Now, it is not the case. They have full portions. They have to attend physical classes," the teacher, who has over 25 years of teaching experience said.

Though schools reopened only on June 20, teachers have to cover full syllabus.

"Now we are starting the tests as well. If students do not match expectations, we have little options other than chiding them."

He also admitted that a section of teachers still resorted to corporal punishment to 'discipline' students.

However, it is time all the stakeholders take collective responsibility to ensure that no more teenage lives are lost to depression and stress. Here are a few warning signs to look out for in the teenagers around you:

Be alert for emotional changes, such as:

Feelings of sadness, which can include crying spells for no apparent reason

Frustration or feelings of anger, even over small matters

Feeling hopeless or empty

Irritable or annoyed mood

Loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities

Loss of interest in, or conflict with, family and friends

Low self-esteem

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Fixation on past failures or exaggerated self-blame or self-criticism

Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure, and the need for excessive reassurance

Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things

Ongoing sense that life and the future are grim and bleak

Frequent thoughts of death, dying or suicide

Behavioral changes

Watch for changes in behavior, such as:

Tiredness and loss of energy

Insomnia or sleeping too much

Changes in appetite - decreased appetite and weight loss, or increased cravings for food and weight gain

Use of alcohol or drugs

Agitation or restlessness - for example, pacing, hand-wringing or an inability to sit still

Slowed thinking, speaking or body movements

Frequent complaints of unexplained body aches and headaches, which may include frequent visits to the school nurse

Social isolation

Poor school performance or frequent absences from school

Less attention to personal hygiene or appearance

Angry outbursts, disruptive or risky behavior, or other acting-out behaviors

Self-harm - for example, cutting or burning

Making a suicide plan or a suicide attempt

When to see a doctor