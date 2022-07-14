Monsoon mayhem: Cholera outbreak in Maha claims 5 lives, 181 cases so far

Large parts of the state have been experiencing heavy showers for the past one week. An epidemiological surveillance is being carried out in the state on a war footing due to downpour, the health department said.

Mumbai, July 14: Five people, including two women, have died due to cholera in Maharashtra's Amravati district while as many as 181 patients have been diagnosed with the disease. State public health department said among the deceased are two women and three men.

The Cholera, a water-borne disease, started in Chikhaldara and Amaravati blocks (tehsils) of the district in eastern Maharashtra from July 7 onward.

"The ongoing outbreak is in three villages of Chikhaldara (Dongri, Koylari and Ghana) and one village (Naya Akola) of Amaravati block. Until now, 181 patients have been diagnosed with cholera and five of them - three men and two women - have died," the department said.

Three of the deceased were in the age group of 24 to 40 years, while two were over 70.

"Medical teams are working round the clock in outbreak-affected villages and efforts for prevention and control in terms of water quality monitoring, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness are underway," the health department said. A state-level squad is currently in the district to investigate the outbreak and provide appropriate guidance, it said.

"The Additional Health Secretary (Public Health) also reviewed the outbreak situation in detail and necessary instructions have been given regarding the outbreak control to the District Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Amaravati district administration," the health department added.