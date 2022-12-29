Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama detained in Gaya

"Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirmed to ANI.

A police officer has informed a daily that the intelligence officers are questioning the woman to know the reason behind her overstay in India and why she visited Gaya at a time when Dalai Lama is coming to the place.

"She came to Dharmashala in 2020. Her visa is valid till 2024 but as per guidelines, she had to return after 90 days. She has violated that and now further action of deporting her will be taken. She came to Bodh Gaya on December 22," Ashok Prasad, City SP, Gaya, said.

Police had earlier issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press. Security was beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

"We got inputs about a Chinese woman who has been overstaying in India and is presently said to be in Bodhgaya, which we verified and launched a search. In view of the inputs, the security personnel deployed in Bodh Gaya for the security of the Dalai Lama were alerted," a report quoted Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur as saying.

The ANI report said that the Chinese woman had been living in different parts of the country, including Bodhgaya for over a year now. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the Chinese woman and her stay.

This year the Dalai Lama resumed his annual tour to Bodhgaya after it had been suspended for the last two years owing to COVID-19. At the Kaal Chakra maidan, he had addressed a gathering. He would be in Bodhgaya until December 31 during which he would impart teaching every day, the report also added.