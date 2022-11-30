Chinese intrusions into the Indian Ocean not uncommon: Indian Navy

"The Chinese intrusions into the Indian Ocean region are not uncommon. They have been here for quite some time...I must assure you that we keep our areas of interest under surveillance throughout. We do that using a variety of means...," PTI quoted SNC chief as telling to reporters in response to a query on the news reports on the Chinese spy vessel reaching Sri Lankan port.

According to Southern Naval Command (SNC) chief Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Indian Navy keeps surveillance in the region through satellites and maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

Southern Naval Command (SNC) chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, said the Indian Navy keeps surveillance in the region through satellites and maritime reconnaissance aircraft. It comes in the wake of reports which claimed that a Chinese spy vessel has entered the Indian Ocean Region for the second time in the past few months.

He said the Navy also keeps surveillance through satellites, maritime reconnaissance aircraft and also with the cooperation of the Coast Guard and their ships. "I would say that these (Chinese) movements or their presence doesn't go unnoticed," he said.

Three months ago, a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship had berthed at Sri Lanka's southern port of Hambantota, according to a report in PTI.

Earlier this year, the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship was berthed at Sri Lanka's southern port of Hambantota and docked at the Chinese-run port between August 16 and 22. India flagged the ship's technical capability and expressed worries about the purpose of its visit. New Delhi was concerned about the possibility of the ship's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations.

With inputs from PTI