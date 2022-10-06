Chinese companies pass on secrets to CCP

Xi declared that China "will not walk back to the old path of isolation and dogmatism, nor shall we ever take the evil path of changing flags" which is a metaphor common in revolutionary language to mean changing the political system in the country.

Observers say the focus of the all powerful, monolithic Chinese Communist Party leadership is on building. In a speech to the annual National Day gala on September 30, Premier Li Keqiang, currently, the number two leader after Xi in China, too, urged local governments not to stand by idly but take immediate action to stabilise and improve the country's economy.

The Chinese leadership seems to calculate that the country today is facing growing domestic pressures owing to its current economic slowdown. There has also been a resentment among many former governmental officials who have been ousted from the system or jailed for their alleged involvement in financial corruption. Besides, China is facing increasing isolation from the United States, the European Union and Japan over Taiwan. All such challenges can be met if the country's economy were put back on the track.

The observers say the governments in the United States, Europe and Japan need to rein in, in the main, the Chinese companies which have been indulging in activities aimed at promoting China's interests at the cost of the free world's. For this, the free world nations must be tough with their own businesses that partner with Chinese companies.

Effectively, all Chinese companies are in the pockets of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Often, that ownership is indirect and not advertised. Such companies are beholden to the government. Chinese companies of any size are required to host a Communist Party cell to keep themselves in harmony with the official guidelines, whatever. All that they come to gather abroad is finally passed on the Chinese government.

Regrettably, the free world states do not seem to be serious about the need to rein in Chinese companies. Recently, Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group bought 300 acres of land near Grand Forks, North Dakota, to set up a milling plant. The project is located just 12 miles away from the Grand Forks Air Force Base. China could well use this land to spy on the United States.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

