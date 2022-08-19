China-Taiwan tensions and the likely responses by India, Russia and the US

Her earlier stops included Singapore and Malaysia and ended with South Korea and Japan. China decided not to sit idly and the world continues to watch the developments.

New Delhi, Aug 19 : China conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in response to the US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month as part of her congressional tour of the Indo-Pacific.

It was eight days after the military drills around Taiwan began did India broke its silence on the issue. The response was similar to what New Delhi has been telling Beijing on the tense Sino-India border. India urged restraint and said that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo must be avoided. To be sure the status quo has been changed unilaterally after Chinese fighter planes and warships crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

The developments in Taiwan have already escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing further. The US too acknowledges Taiwan as part of ne China. However it does not accept China's claim to the island nation. China feels that the US is now changing its ne China policy.

India on the other hand seeks greater engagement with the Indo-Pacific region. This is because the Taiwan Strait 130 lm wide at its narrowest point between China and Taipei is important to trading flow from East Asian factories into the global market.

This is also the primary routes for goods between Japan and China as most part of South Korea. India which has comprehensive economic partnership agreements with with Japan and South Korea recently inked an economic cooperation and trade agree with with Australia.

Moreover tensions escalating in Taiwan would also mean that India takes a hit on the semiconductor front. Taiwan and India have developed an economic relationship and some political interactions. In December 2021, India and Taiwan began negotiations on Free Trade Agreement with a special focus on developing India into a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

India on its part has always supported the freedom of navigation and would continue to do the same for the Taiwan Strait as it threatens to become a flashpoint for colliding big power ambitions.

On Friday last, the White House said that the it is all set to conduct new air and maritime transits in the Taiwan Strait during the coming weeks. Despite tensions the US will continue to fly and sail and operate where the international allows consist with its longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation, Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator said. "That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks," he said.

Russia on the other hand which is busy with the war on Ukraine is unlikely to play much of a role in this conflict. In fact following the Pelosi visit, Russia backed China and called the US a state provocateur. Russia confirms the principle of 'one China' and opposes the independence of the island in any form the Kremlin had said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters while he was not in favour of using the word, but added that the visit by Pelosi was a provocation.