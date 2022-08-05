The area falls under the Kel sector of the Pakistan army's 32 decision and these sites have been camouflaged. However this is not the first time that the Chinese are undertaking activity of this nature in the region.

New Delhi, Aug 05: A Chinese construction company has been renovating bunkers and building new ones in areas adjoining Muzzafarabad an Athmuqam. It has set up an office in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In October 2020, reports said that China is helping Pakistan set up sites for surface-to-air missiles in PoK and the soldiers of both the sides have been carrying out joint patrols in the region.

Earlier Beijing had sent manpower and machines to Pakistani territory opposite Bikaner in Rajasthan. A forward airbase was upgraded and over 350 stone bunkers and border outposts were refurbished. China justifies these actions citing threats to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and also its nationals working on its projects.

The location used by Pakistan's Khuzdar Missile Regiment has also reported Chinese activity. A UNI report said that construction of cave type storage facilities by Chinese soldiers has been reported from Ranikot, Sindh along the Sehwan-Hyderabad highway. The report citing evidence said that 10 to 15 Chinese soldiers were seen engaged in construction of underground bunkers at the Pakistan Army Camp (40 Frontier Force). The Indian government has been informed about the developments taking place.

In this context the decision by India to host the G-20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an important one. Both Pakistan and China have cried foul and have opposed India's plans.

This has put both countries in a spot of bother and Pakistan has already turned to Turkey and Saudi Arabia urging them to boycott the summit. The summit could put the focus on China's illegal activity under the garb of the CPEC project and also how Pakistan relentlessly continues to fund terror in the region.

The abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5, 2019 has led to several opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. Several CEOs from Gulf countries have already visited Kashmir to explore investment opportunities. 30 business persons had taken part in an investment summit in March this year.

These developments do not bode well for both Pakistan and China as the presence of several international firms would put the focus on the activity that is being undertaken under the garb of protecting the CPEC.