China-India border situation is overall stable, says Chinese embassy

New Delhi, Jan 15: The border situation between India and China is stable and the two countries have maintained smooth and constructive communications on boundary-related issues, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has said.

"The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels, and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control," the statement reads. It comes after the US State Department of Defence claimed that China "continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC."

The spokesperson refuted the allegations and said, "The US State Department official made allegations against China regarding the China-India border issue without any factual basis. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to such acts that a third country points fingers at the bilateral issue between the other two countries out of geopolitical consideration." "The boundary question is a matter between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability of resolving the question through dialogue and consultation. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," it added, according to the statement.

Earlier, in December, the US Department of Defence said that it continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control at the India-China border. Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in an on-Camera Press Briefing on December 13 (local time) said that China is growingly asserting itself and being proactive in areas directed toward US allies and partners in Indo-Pacific. Asked about the December 9 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said, "The DoD continues to closely watch developments along the line of actual control at the India-China border," he added.

India and China are locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 30 months. The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.