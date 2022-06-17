China also initiates a scheme like Agnipath

This has been done to boost the quality of its troops and improve the employment of its graduates at the same time, Global Times reported.

The China Central Television said 2022 national college entrance examinations (or gaokao)sitters can apply for a three year programme at relevant universities and colleges. Those who qualify will be recruited as NCOs.

The applicants must be under 20 years old and single and should meet the requirements for political and physical conditions. The universities and colleges will be responsible for the first two and a half years of academic instruction and in the final half year, the military will take over their instruction as cadets. The schools will handle the final graduation procedures, the report also said.

Effective from September 1 the programme participants will get military ranks as NCOs.

The report says that training NCOs will boost the quality of the troops. An expert quoted said that when the cadets graduate, they are ready for their posts almost instantly. They can keep doing their jobs there like a career, unlike compulsory service that lasts only two years. It is important to keep such people for a longer period especially at a time when technology has become increasingly important in the military, the expert also said.

The report also said that joining the military through the programme will provide many young students will stable jobs and prepare them for future careers in highly competitive sectors such as civil service and state owned enterprise.

From the day the NCOs enter service until they are given ranks for the first time, they will enjoy the same benefits as the first year conscripts like subsidies, fares, medical support and insurance. After they become NCOs they will get the salary. And benefits for such position, the Global Times report said.