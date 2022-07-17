Child with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to hospital in Vijayawada in Andhra

A child is admitted to GGH hospital with monkeypox symptoms. The blood samples have been sent to Pune and the report is awaited, news agency ANI reported.

"Family of the child is kept under home quarantine. The family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour on Saturday," ANI quoted N Rao, Superintendent, GGH Hospital in Vijayawada as saying.

India on Thursday reported its first monkeypox case in Kerala - a 35-year-old man who returned from the UAE.

"One case of monkeypox has been confirmed. We are taking steps to ensure it does not spread to others. There are 11 primary contacts which include his parents, those who sat next to him in the plane, the taxi driver who took him from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, the auto driver who took him to the hospital and the cabin crew of the flight. We are informing all of them," Kerala Health Minister Veena George told reporters.

The Centre is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs and sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's health ministry on Saturday boosted its health surveillance at the airport after its bordering state, Kerala, reported its first case of monkeypox, confirming the viral's first case in India.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral zoonotic disease, meaning that it can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread between people.