Chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple wishes Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may be successful. I bless you for your long life, the letter written by Acharya Satyendra Das also said.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi is working for a Nobel cause, which is sarvajan hit sarvajan sukhaay in the interest of the people and for their happiness. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama always be upon you, he also wrote.

Spokesperson of the Congress party Sunil Krishna Gautam said that while extending the support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Acharya Satyendra Das told Rahul Gandhi that he would have joined the Yatra, but is not to take part due to health reasons. He will not be able to participate, but he has extended his moral support to the Yatra through the letter, Gautam also said.

He added that the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple wanted to participate in the Yatra. Citing health reasons, he said that he is giving his moral support to the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra and added that the Yatra is being carried out is timely and right.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi resumed following a nine-day break. The Yatra resumed in Delhi on January 2 and is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by the evening of January 3. Following this the Yatra would enter Jammu and Kashmir through Himachal Pradesh.