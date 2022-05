''A couple said that they have cut down on fruit, vegetables and milk. They no longer buy clothes or footwear unless it is a very special occasion. The homemaker thinks twice about what to cook for their meals. They no longer travel out of the city and no longer eat out,'' Chidambaram said.

He said running a CNG car has become expensive and the monthly budget goes haywire by the third week of the month.

''If this is the plight of the middle class, imagine the terrible pain of the poor families,'' Chidambaram said.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP government over the issue of price rise of food articles and petroleum products and has asked it to reduce excise duties to help increase consumption.