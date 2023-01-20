Chhattisgarh power tussle: Won’t join BJP, T S Singh Deo hints at quitting Congress

The Congress leader also ruled out the possibility of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying such a move would be against his ideology and philosophy.

Singh Deo is still trying to figure out the next step in his political journey and may float a naw party in the future.

"I will never join the BJP. My personal ideology and the philosophy of life can never connect me with BJP... so I can never join BJP," Singh Deo, was quoted saying by the Hindu.

Deo, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, had said that he will decide about his future ahead of the state Assembly elections which are due in 2023.

In July last year Singh Deo gave up his Panchayat and Rural Development department, indicating his resentment over not getting the CM's post, though he continued to hold his other four portfolios.

As per Singh Deo's supporters, it was decided when the Congress came to power in 2018 that he would be made chief minister for half the term. But the party leadership has denied that any such deal was struck.

In 2018, when the Congress assumed to power in Chhattisgarh, Singh Deo, a leader from the upper caste Rajput community, was among the contenders for the post of state Chief Minister.

As part of a power-sharing formula, the high command reportedly assured Singh Deo that he would be made the chief minister after two and a half years.

Since Baghel established a complete stranglehold over the party and government during the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress backed Baghel.