Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy who had fallen into borewell rescued after 104 hours

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing. He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "..with everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."

Television visuals showed the boy being taken in a stretcher.

"His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement," Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said.