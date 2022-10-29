Chhath Puja 2022 and the story of Devasena

On this day, devotees in large number gather at ponds, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and suchlike water bodies across the nation to worship the rising and setting sun. There is no idol worship, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals.

New Delhi, Oct 29 : Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festival associated with the spiritual, cultural, and religious faith of millions of people in parts of north India. It is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31.

During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the wellbeing of their children and household.

The extravaganza starts two days before Chaturthi Tithi with Nahay Khay, then on Panchami Lohanda and Kharna. After that, Chhath Puja is performed on Shashthi Tithi during which arghya is offered to Lord Sun (Surya).

Let us explore the legends and myths around the origins of this festival

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to Bihar-Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh of India and the Madhesh of Nepal.

The Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God. Along with the Sun God, Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped on this day. Chhathi Maiya is known as Usha in the Vedas. She is believed to be the beloved younger wife of Surya, the sun god. This is the only parva which signifies rising sun as well as setting sun both.

According to Vedic Astrology, Chhathi maiya or Chhathi mata protects the offspring and provides longevity to them.

Nahay Khay (first day)

The first day of Chhath is known as Nahay Khay. The holy dip in water body, especially in river Ganga, is taken on this day. Women folks who observe Chhath take only single meal on this day.

Kharna (Second Day)

The second day of Chhath is known as Kharna. On this day fasting without water is observed from the sunrise to the sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making food offering the Sun God.

Sandhya Arghya (Third Day)

On the third day of Chhath puja, an arghya is offered to the sun god during the Kartik Shukla Shashthi. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. The third day fasting continues throughout the night.

Usha Arghya (Fourth Day)

On the last day of Chhath puja in the morning, an arghya is offered to the Sun God. Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after given Arghya to the Sun.

Chhath Puja in Ramayana and Mahabharata

The history of Chhath Puja has its roots in the two epics Mahabharat and Ramayan. It is believed that Draupadi along with the Pandavas, upon advice from the noble sage Dhaumya, performed Chhath Puja.

As she worshipped the Sun God, Draupadi saw all her problems disappear and the Pandavas were able to win back their lost kingdom.

Another belief is that as Sita was returning to Aodhya with Lord Ram, she observed a fast and prayed to the Sun God in the month of Kartik. Chhath Puja has become a significant festival for Hindus ever since.

Chhath Puja and the story of Devasena

Another legend has it that there was a king Priyavrat who had a queen Malini. The royal family had everything except a child. On the orders of Maharishi Kashyap, the king performed Putrakaamesthi Yagya (a ritual requesting the gods to beget a son). Following this, Queen Malini conceived and gave birth to a son, who died shortly after birth. Because of this, the king and his family were devastated. Then Goddess Devasena/Shasthi appeared in the sky. When the king prayed to her, she replied, "I am Chhathi Maiya, the Sixth form of Devi Parvati, and If you worship me, I will give you the son's jewel. "Impressed by the words of the goddess, the king obeyed her. She then blessed the lifeless child with her hands. Since then, the holy festival of Chhath started being celebrated.