Chess Olympiad 2022: Rajinikanth sends best wishes to participants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday, with the marquee event being hosted by India for the first time.

The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022.

The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

The Olympiad has captured the imagination of the chess-lovers and general public alike and the Tamil Nadu government has gone all out to promote the showpiece event.