Chennai, several parts of Tamil Nadu to get heavy rains in next 2 days? Check IMD's latest forecast

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, the weather monitoring agency said.

Chennai, Nov 20: Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu will get light to moderate rain in the next few days and not heavy rains as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department earlier.

In a statement, it added, "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over South Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry."

It means the weather-monitoring agency has withdrawn its earlier prediction that several parts of Tamil Nadu will get heavy rains on Sunday and Monday.

"We withdrew the heavy rainfall forecast we issued for Chennai on November 21 and 22, as the system, which may intensify into a depression over the ocean, may weaken as it nears the coast. This is because of the intrusion of cold land winds into the system. As of now, Chennai and its neighbouring districts may only receive moderate spells," The Times of India quoted P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD Chennai, as saying.