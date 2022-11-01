Chennai rains: IMD predicts more rain; SDRF, fire dept on standby

After the heavy rains lashed the city, water logging were seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water. However, public transport comprising buses, suburban and Metro trains were operated normally, without any disruptions.

According to reports, heavy rainfall about 45.40 mm was recorded in Nagapattinam district.

A statement issued by Dr S Balachandran, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on said that present cyclone circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. Also, an east-west shear zone lies over Tamil Nadu. For next 3 days, moderate rainfall is likely over a few places in TN, Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday held a review meeting with the senior officials on monsoon preparedness. For rescue and relief works, multiple teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been kept on standby in several districts.

The India Meteorology Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu from Monday to Friday (October 31-November 4). Further, isolated very heavy downpours (64.5 mm-204 mm) are also forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday and Tuesday (October 31 and November 1), according to weather channel.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will remain on severe rainfall alert until tomorrow because rainfall averages ranging from 124.5 to 244.4 is possible in a day in isolated places. This alert signifies that flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, localised mudslides, and crop damage is possible.