New Delhi, Aug 13: Considered as World's highest rail bridge, the golden joint of the Chenab bridge was inaugurated on Saturday. With the inauguration of the bridge, Srinagar will be linked to the rest of the country after the overarch deck on the world's highest single-arch railway bridge over Chenab River will be launched.

Giving details to ANI, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and MD, Konkan Railway said, "This has been a long journey. The term 'Golden Joint' was coined by civil engineers... It's the world's highest railway bridge."