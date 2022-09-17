Cheetah is the fastest one, and the secret lies in its claws

Cheetahs have a slim, flexible body with a softer spine that can bunch and spread like a coil; a small head that reduces air resistance, and long, thin legs which help them take bigger strides.

Cheetahs' footpads are hard and less rounded than the other cats. The pads function like tire treads providing them with increased traction in fast, sharp turns, according to the Namibia-headquartered non-profit Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), which is coordinating with the Indian government to reintroduce the animal in the country.

Their long muscular tail works like a rudder, stabilising, and acting as a counterbalance to its body weight.

Swinging the tail continually adjusting to the movement of prey allows for sudden sharp turns during high-speed chases.