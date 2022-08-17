Cheetah arrival misses Aug 15 deadline

The exact dates of the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa in Madhya Pradesh are not confirmed. However, the animals are expected to arrive within this year and it would still be among the fastest such translocations anywhere in the world.

. .

Ahead of their maiden journey to MP's Kuno Park, the Cheetah underwent a health examination conducted by a team of international experts of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Namibia.

Six leopards had entered the enclosure, spread over 5 square km, meant for cheetahs during an acclimatization phase at the KNP. While two of them were chased away, efforts to drive out the rest four over several days are in vain, the officials admitted.

Cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952. The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' has been underway since 2009, before picking up speed in the last few years.

While India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Namibian government for the import of cheetahs, it is also in the process of inking agreements with private game reserves in South Africa and the government for more big cats.