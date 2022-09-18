Check out these cheetah photos as PM Modi goes shutter crazy

New Delhi, Sep 17 : On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried his hands on photography while releasing the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

The PM was also seen with a professional camera after releasing them into the enclosure. Now, a Twitter user has posted a picture of a cheetah and asked the internet "Guess Who Clicked," which has sent the internet into a tizzy.

The picture features a stunning cheetah staring right into the camera. Many social media users are claiming that the picture has been clicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there has been no confirmation so far.

But this is not the first time that the prime minister dawned the cap of a photographer. In 2016, during his visit to Chhattisgarh to mark the state's 16th foundation day celebrations, he decided to showcase his photography skills. In Naya Raipur, Modi took a few photographs of a tiger.