Check out hottest places in India at present

A heat wave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is greater than the normal maximum temperature which is greater than 40 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Apr 30: Several Indian states are witnessing heatwave conditions as the southwest monsoon has been delayed this year.

The IMD released a list of hottest cities on Friday.Let us take a look

Banda (UP): 47.4°C

Prayagraj: 46.8°C

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): 46.4°C

Chandrapur (Maharashtra): 46.4°C

Nowgong (MP), Jhansi (UP): 46.2°C

Najafgarh & Pitampura (Delhi): 45.9°C

Gurugram: 45.9°C

Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Ridge (Delhi): 45.7°C

Wardha (Maharashtra): 45.5°C

Khajuraho (MP): 45.4°C

The India Meteorological Department offiicials have said that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India.

"The average maximum temperature over Northwest & Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years," Dr. M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD told ANI.

The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country intensified on Thursday with the mercury crossing the 45-degree mark at several places.