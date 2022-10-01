Check commercial gas cylinder prices in your city

New Delhi, Oct 01: Indian Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 25.50 in the national capital with immediate effect.

The latest revision in prices means that a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,859.50 instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi. In Kolkata the price has been slashed to Rs 1,959 while in Mumbai the cost now is Rs 1,811.